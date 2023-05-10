INDIA

There will be no impact of cyclone Mocha on Odisha coast: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha coast. However, the conditions will be very rough in the deep sea.

The IMD said a deep depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning which moved northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region.

Then, the system would continue to move north-northwestwards. It will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday mid-night over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

As per the forecast made till now, there will be no impact of the cyclone on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. The Met department has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind speed or rainfall, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, so there will be no impact on Odisha. However, a warning has been issued to suspend all types of small boat and fishing operation in southeast and central Bay of Bengal Bay and Andaman Sea till May 14.

20230510-235804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dance With Madhuri’ starts separate kids’ section

    IANS Review: ‘Citadel’: Techno thriller that promises more than it delivers!...

    ‘Na Boond’ from ‘Maarrich’ is a soothing track

    Mumbai ATS seizes Uranium, nabs 2