With heatwave continuing to grip Odisha, state Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Wednesday assured people that there will be no power cuts in the state this year.

Talking to media persons here, Deb said: “There are speculative reports in the media about chances of power cuts. I assure everyone that there will be no power cut in Odisha, including rural areas, this year.”

However, there might be temporary power cuts due to technical issues, he said, adding, electricity is being supplied in the state as per the demand of the people.

The minister’s statement holds significance as the state is currently reeling under an intense heatwave situation.

According to a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at least 14 places recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above on Wednesday.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place of Odisha at 43 degrees Celsius followed by Baripada, which sizzled at a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Sambalpur recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degrees Celsius while it was 41.6 degrees at each of Boudh and Talcher.

Bolangir and Titlagarh towns in western Odisha witnessed a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees followed by Angula at 41.1 degrees,Bhadraka at 41 degrees, Sundergarh at 41 degrees, Hirakuda at 40.7 degrees, Rourkela at 40.6 degrees, and Chandbali at 40.3 degrees.

The Met department issued an alert for heat waves in several parts of Odisha in the next three days.

