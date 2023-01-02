INDIA

There will be no probe by Central agencies against CPI-M leaders: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Since the BJP/RSS combine and the CPI-M are two sides of the same coin, there will be no probe against the CPI-M leaders by national agencies, a top Congress leader in Kerala said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI-M and BJP speak against each other is during day time and when dusk falls, they are both together.

“The best example of this unholy alliance can be seen from till date there has been no probe by the central agencies against the CPI-M leaders. There was a lot of hue and cry created from the CPI-M itself when one leader raised allegations of black money by his party colleague and now what we hear is everything has been swept under the carpet,” he said.

“Congress Mukt Bharat is the agenda of the BJP. If the central agencies act in Kerala, then the CPI-M will be badly bruised and in turn, the Congress will benefit, but the BJP doesn’t want that to happen and hence there will be no cases against the CPI-M by the national agencies,” Satheesan claimed.

“Just before the 2021 Assembly polls here, all the probes by the central agency came to a grounding halt and in return the Kerala Police stopped their probe in a money laundering case where state BJP leaders were allegedly involved. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the one who brokered the deal of giving a clean chit and with it has become clear in the day time, these BJP and CPI-M leaders speak against one another and when dusk falls all of them are one,” he added.

20230102-180806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plea in SC terms PIL against 1991 law on places of...

    Four arrested for gangrape of woman in B’luru

    Telangana and Puducherry Guv voted in Chennai

    Karnataka to use Israeli technologies to boost horticulture