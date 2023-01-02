Since the BJP/RSS combine and the CPI-M are two sides of the same coin, there will be no probe against the CPI-M leaders by national agencies, a top Congress leader in Kerala said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI-M and BJP speak against each other is during day time and when dusk falls, they are both together.

“The best example of this unholy alliance can be seen from till date there has been no probe by the central agencies against the CPI-M leaders. There was a lot of hue and cry created from the CPI-M itself when one leader raised allegations of black money by his party colleague and now what we hear is everything has been swept under the carpet,” he said.

“Congress Mukt Bharat is the agenda of the BJP. If the central agencies act in Kerala, then the CPI-M will be badly bruised and in turn, the Congress will benefit, but the BJP doesn’t want that to happen and hence there will be no cases against the CPI-M by the national agencies,” Satheesan claimed.

“Just before the 2021 Assembly polls here, all the probes by the central agency came to a grounding halt and in return the Kerala Police stopped their probe in a money laundering case where state BJP leaders were allegedly involved. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the one who brokered the deal of giving a clean chit and with it has become clear in the day time, these BJP and CPI-M leaders speak against one another and when dusk falls all of them are one,” he added.

