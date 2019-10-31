There will be no riots post Ayodhya verdict: RSS leader

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Asserting that Indian citizens irrespective of their religion believe in peace and harmony, Senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar has said that there will be no riots whatever be the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Kumar, a member of RSS National Executive Committee, said the apex court’s verdict is not linked to faith or religion and shouldn’t be seen as anyone’s victory or defeat.

“When the triple talaq law came into effect, it ensured protection of rights of 8.4 crore Muslim women. It also saved 8.62 crore men from going to jahannum (hell). Even though it was an internal matter of Muslims, few people tried to make it a Hindu-Muslim conflict. However, no riots happened,” said Kumar.

“Likewise, attempts were made to incite communal feelings when the high court divided the land in Ayodhya case. However, the public couldn’t be deluded. The matter went under the legal process, peacefully. There are several such decisions that establish the country’s citizens believe in peace, harmony and prosperity.”

Kumar is associated with Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS affiliate that works to reach out to Muslims.

“Even Muslims want a dialogue. The 20-year old dialogue is nearing maturity,” said Kumar.

He said that the top court’s verdict will be a “beautiful way to reduce the communal bitterness” over the issue.

–IANS

hindi-vin