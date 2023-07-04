Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi through video conferencing, and said that there was a rejuvenation in spiritual places.

In his virtual address, PM Modi said that while there is rejuvenation of places of spiritual significance, India is also leading in technology and economy.

“The transformation witnessed in the country is a result of the contributions of every social class,” he noted.

Touching upon the return of stolen artifacts in recent times, PM Modi said, “Behind these efforts and leadership of India, our cultural thinking is our biggest strength. Therefore, cultural and spiritual institutions like the Sathya Sai Trust have a great role to play in all such efforts.”

The prime minister observed that all saints have nourished the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ for thousands of years in India.

“In a country like India, religious and spiritual institutions have always been at the centre of social welfare. Cultural and spiritual institutions like the Sathya Sai Trust have a great role to play in all such efforts for India’s emerging leadership in areas like environment and sustainable lifestyle,” Modi said.

