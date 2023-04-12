ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘There’s thin line between intimate & vulgar,’ says Zayn Ibad Khan of ‘Aashiqana’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show ‘Aashiqana’, opened up about filming intimate scenes for the show. He shared that there’s a thin line between intimacy and vulgarity and an actor should always be mindful of how the scene is turning out on the screen because the camera notices everything.

The actor said: “First of all, you know, there’s a very thin line in being intimate and just being vulgar, right. It’s just up to you, how you convey or portray it. We’ve seen romantic scenes before, in everything, it is a very sensitive topic to shoot. We need proper coordination like camera man, director, DOP, and Khushi, she is a sport.”

For every actor, doing an intimate scene can be a tricky task. A lot of work goes behind getting it right and making sure the audiences are happy with the end product.

The actor further mentioned: “I also have to make sure that she is comfortable and she’s also doing the same, she’s doing the most of it. And as everybody knows, she’s an amazing actor. So just yeah, it’s fun. I try to do every possible thing, every nuance, every small thing convincingly and shooting intimate scenes is something of a different ball game altogether and I’m glad that people have accepted it in a very good way and not in a vulgar way.”

The show, after the successful run of its two seasons, has returned with its third season. Directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230412-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hitesh Bharadwaj, Akshita Mudgal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for...

    Kiara-Sidharth Jaisalmer wedding details shared by paparazzo

    Comedian Trevor Noah will be back to host Grammy Awards 2022

    Siddharth Roy Kapur elated with success of ‘Aranyak’, ‘Rocket Boys’