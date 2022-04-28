INDIA

Thermal power plants have coal stocks for 10 days: Minister

NewsWire
0
11

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the thermal power plants (TPPs) have 21-22 million tonnes of coal which will last for 10 days.

“The thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal which are enough for 10 days and replenishment is done daily,” Joshi said.

Due to severe heatwave across the country, power demand has gone up rapidly in recent days.

The Power Ministry said on April 26: “The maximum all-India power demand met is 201.066 GW at 14:51 hours. It has surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on July 7. The rising power demand reflects the economic growth of the country.”

The minister reviewed mining operations and coal offtake from eastern coal fields and appreciated the hard work of coal miners to fulfil energy demands of the nation, and urged them to further scale up production and dispatch.

“In a review meeting with CMD of @CCLRanchi and other senior officials. Carried out detailed discussion on further increasing coal production and offtake from CCL. Also worked out ways to free land from all encumbrances, with the help of State administration,” Joshi tweeted.

The government had said on Wednesday that there is appropriate amount of coal stock in the country and there is no need to panic.

Joshi said: “The country has enough coal stock. The thermal power plants have more than nine days’ coal stock, and the situation is reviewed each day.”

He said the coal stocks are sufficient in the country and there is no need to panic.

On Monday, Power Minister R.K. Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had held a meeting to discuss short-term and long-term strategies for dealing with the situation.

Singh had urged all the stakeholders to work together for unhindered power supply.

The issues discussed at the meeting included increasing operational efficiency for loading and unloading of coal, increasing percentage of rakes allotment for power sector, and other logistical issues.

20220428-211402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘RRR’: Upcoming ‘soul anthem’ to stir emotions

    Stress triggers for children

    Security stepped up at Delhi’s Ghazipur after IED recovery

    Pratik Sehajpal, Shipra Goyal come together for love track ‘Subah Se...