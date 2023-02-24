A massive fire broke out at Rathi Mill Thermocol Factory in Vijayanagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. The smoke plumes could be seen from several kilometres away.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue-relief work is underway.

Pal said that preventing the fire from spreading to the neighbouring factories is a big task, and production in two of them has been stopped.

ACP Anshu Jain said that mattresses and thermocol were kept in the factory but the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

He said that no casualties had been reported so far.

According to sources, the fire broke out because of a short circuit.

Fire officials present on the spot said that thermocol turns to plastic after catching fire, due to which the fire spread rapidly.

The fire has now been controlled, said officials.

