‘They announced bonus of Rs 25,000 on eve of ’83 final, we were thrilled’

June 25 marks 37 years since India won the first cricket World Cup title. And on this occasion Star Sports 1 Tamil is back with an exciting show "Winning the Cup  1983". Relive the iconic 1983 World Cup Final with one of the members from that team and that too in his own inimitable Tamil commentary style. For the first time Star Sports will have commentary in Tamil as Krishnamachari Srikkanth takes fans through the iconic sporting achievement on the show.

The extended highlights will be broadcasted over 2 hours with lots of interactions in between involving Srikkanth along with Pradeep Muthu & Radhakrishnan Srinivasan. An exciting watch-along where Srikkanth relives the high points of the game.

Speaking about the eve of that final, Srikkanth said: “I remember on the eve of the finals there were all the top officials from the board, the joint secretary and everyone and there was a small meeting. They said don’t worry about the finals tomorrow, you’ve come so far that’s itself fantastic. And whether tomorrow you win the match or not, they announced a 25,000 rupees bonus for all of us. And we were all thrilled to hear that.

“And honestly, we did not feel that much pressure. It was everything to gain and nothing to lose scenario. Because favorites were West Indies, they were ’75 & ’79 champions and rockstar team, dominating world cricket, so we thought it was a big deal making it to the finals itself.”

Srikkanth also shares about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room before they went out to defend their total of 183 and how Kapil Dev’s team talk inspired the team.

“With the batting line-up that West Indian had and looking at 183, we thought we had no scope at all. But Kapil Dev said one thing and he didn’t say we can win but he said — look guys we have got out for 183 and we should give resistance and not give away the match so easily,” he said.

It certainly was a turning point in Indian cricket and the image of Kapil Dev holding that coveted trophy on the Lord’s balcony remained etched in the memories of a lot of Indians on the evening of June 25, 1983. Srikkanth talking about that said: “It was the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians in general. At a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and others, a total underdog Indians became the world champions. It is a feeling that is hard to express, it’s a different experience. But as an Indian, we felt proud.”

