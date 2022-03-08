They’ve made an effort to nullify our pace attack, says Cummins on Rawalpindi wicket

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins said that Rawalpindi’s flat wicket was specifically designed by Pakistan to nullify the visitors’ pace attack.

He added that a draw was a good result despite his team only managing to take four wickets throughout the Test.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (136 not out) and Imam-ul-Haq (111 not out) dominated visitors bowlers and smashed unbeaten centuries on Day 5 as the first Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw, here on Tuesday.

“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think that’s a positive. And in sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it’s not a bad result.”

Cummins was pleased with the efforts of his bowlers. “I think we all tried different things. I think all the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload,” Cummins said.

“Didn’t get a huge look at reverse swing this Test, but that might come into it later on. But I was really happy with how everyone went and everyone came through unscathed.”

