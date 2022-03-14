ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ to be remade in Hindi

By NewsWire
A Hindi adaptation of filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ is in pre-production.

While other details remain under wraps, the project is to be helmed by Ajay Bahl known for his audacious directorial success ‘Section 375a’.

Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th street Entertainment) have acquired exclusive rights to this neo-noir action thriller.

‘Aaranya Kaandam’, a neo noir action thriller film, takes place in a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth.

‘Aaranya Kaandam’ is supposedly the first neo-noir film in Tamil cinema and is regarded as a cult film in Tamil and Indian cinema.

