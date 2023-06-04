A man, facing cases of theft and snatching, was arrested on Sunday for killing his 26-year-old lover – a married woman with whom he was having an extra-marital relationship – in north Delhi’s Narela area, police said.

The accused was identified as Anil Sahu alias Arjun, a resident of Swatantrata Nagar, Narela.

According to police, on Saturday, a police control room call was received at Narela police station regarding a body of woman in her rented accommodation at first floor, street number-25 in Narela.

“A police team rushed to the spot where the woman, a native of Araria district in Bihar, was found lying on the floor,” said a senior police official.

“Blood was found scattered on the floor as well as oozing from her mouth. The body was shifted to the mortuary at BJRM hospital. During investigation, police suspected one Anil Sahu and he was arrested from Narela area on Sunday,” said the official.

Sahu was found involved in 10 cases of theft and snatchings registered at Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations, as per police records.

The woman’s husband works as a labourer and the couple have two children.

