INDIA

Thief beaten up, head shaved off by mob in Delhi

NewsWire
A thief who was caught stealing a water motor from a house in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area was beaten up and his head was shaved by an angry mob, police said.

The police said that they swung into action on Friday night after receiving a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media.

“On Friday one video clip surfaced on social media in which some persons were found beating a person. During inquiry, it was learnt that local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended him allegedly stealing a water motor. He was brutally beaten up and his head was shaved,” the police said.

The thief was identified as Shakil.

An FIR under sections 323, 341, 355, 504, 34 of the IPC has been lodged.

According to information, no arrests were made in the matter.

20220820-081801

