A jig is probably the last thing that would be on the mind of a thief on the job.

However, this thief in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district was obviously enjoying his moment when he sneaked into a hardware shop over the weekend.

The thief, according to a viral video, entered the shop , stole cash and some goods and then broke into a dance.

The thief, whose face was covered, apparently saw a CCTV camera inside the shop and then danced with gay abandon.

Incidentally, the shop where the theft took place, is situated close to the residence of the Superintendent of Police

Anshu Singh, the shop owner said that the thief picked up all the cash and also stole goods worth thousands of rupees.

The crime was detected when Singh opened his shop after seeing the broken shutter and went through the CCTV footage.

The footage shows the thief entering the store with his face covered, stealing what he wants, dancing, and then sneaking away.

The police said that they have scanned the footage and hope to catch the culprit soon.

