Thief decamps with Kerala temple jewellery after praying before deity

A thief decamped with jewellery stored in a Kerala temple but not before praying before the deity on Friday morning.

The bizarre incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple.

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity, has gone viral on social media.

The locals realised that the temple was robbed of its precious jewellery when the temple authorities arrived as usual early in the morning and found the doors of the sanctum sanctorum open.

Later, it was found out that the jewellery was also missing.

The local police have begun their probe.

20221028-111003

