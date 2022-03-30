In a bizarre incident, a thief broke into a house in Raghunathpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district but dozed off after gulping one bottle of alcohol.

When the house owner woke up to see a stranger sleeping in the couch, he called the police and the drunk thief landed in the lock up on Wednesday.

Senior police officer Vijay Tripathi said that the man broke into the house around Tuesday midnight and saw alcohol in a shelf.

“The thief started drinking and then passed out. On Wednesday morning, the owners saw him and informed the police,” the officer said.

