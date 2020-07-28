Thierry Bollore appointed Jaguar Land Rover CEO

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Thierry Bollore as the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover with effect from September 10.

Bollore was most recently the CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

He succeeds Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

Commenting on his appointment, Bollore said: “Jaguar Land Rover is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation.

“I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry,” said Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran.

