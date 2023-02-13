Unidentified persons broke into the office of a BJP MLA in Delhi and decamped with two television sets, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

A senior police official said that a case has been registered in connection with the alleged break in at the office of Om Prakash Sharma, BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar in east Delhi and an investigation is underway.

“Police team is scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits,” the official said.

This is the third time that Sharma’s office has been targeted by thieves in the past few years. The last break-in was reported in January 2017.

