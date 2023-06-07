INDIA

Thieves caught after their tempo runs out of fuel

In a bizarre incident, the police managed to catch three miscreants when their three-wheeler ran out of diesel.

The three were on the run after executing a meticulously planned robbery at the residence of a Gulf-returned man in Ghasmandi area of Lucknow’s Thakurganj locality.

As per police, Zahir a.k.a Chhotu, Gulfam and Sarvesh barged into the house of 73-year-old Sayed Iftikhar Haider and held him hostage at knife point.

His wife, who was offering prayers at the time, easily gave the keys of the almirah from where they collected jewellery and mobile, worth lakhs of rupees, before fleeing the site.

After they left, the elderly couple raised an alarm prompting the neighbours to call the police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the CCTV footage led them to zero in at the tempo on which the miscreants had arrived.

“The tempo was seen going towards Sitapur and exiting the toll tax plaza at Lucknow Sitapur Road. The cops then obtained the location of looted phones and they were also found present in Sitapur and a night operation was carried out by the cops. The team started to chase them and in Sitapur, the auto was intercepted,” said Sinha.

Another officer privy to the probe said that the tempo ran out of fuel and got stranded which allowed the police to arrest the three miscreants.

“The arrested accused disclosed the name of their absconding aide Kalam of Sitapur, whose relative worked as maid at the house of the victim and from whom Kalam got to know of the cash and ornaments at the house,” said the officer.

20230607-083403

