A gang of thieves struck at the ancestral house of senior IAS officer Rahul Singh at Vaishali district in Bihar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables, an official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Singh is currently deployed with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Delhi. His younger brother along with his family lives in Patna.

The incident came to light after Singh’s younger brother went to their ancestral house in Vaishali for cleaning of the house ahead of Holi. When he reached there, the doors of all the five rooms of the house were found broken.

20230307-210802