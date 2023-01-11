INDIA

Thieves use gas cutter, decamp with ATM machine in UP’s Basti

NewsWire
0
0

A gang of thieves dismantled an ATM machine using a gas cutter and decamped with about Rs 20.52 lakh cash stored in it in the Kaptanganj area of Basti district.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said that the police received a call from the Mumbai head office of the bank about an emergency alarm.

SHO Kaptanganj Shashank Shekhar instantly checked the three ATMs of the same bank in the area and found nothing unusual,” said Srivastava.

However, later, some commuters spotted smoke billowing out from an ATM kiosk under a flyover in the same area and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and found that the thieves had taken away the cash box and the front part of the ATM machine after cutting it with a gas cutter.

“We then informed the bank officials about the incident,” said the SP.

The station house officer said, “The CCTV camera of the ATM has been lying defunct for weeks. The alarm did not even ring at the time of the theft. A CCTV camera is installed in a house opposite the ATM, but the thieves had painted the camera lens with black colour.”

20230111-084405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suvendu Adhikari avoids one-to-one meeting with Mamata, takes MLAs along

    Caught in a political crossfire, Shivraj backtracks on mining in holy...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana, Tina get into serious fight over cooking...

    Karnataka has immense scope for millets, says Sitharaman