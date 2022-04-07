INDIA

Thieves walk away with taps, leave valuables untouched in UP’s Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

A group of teenaged thieves stole taps and sewer lids from nearly half a dozen houses in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, leaving the residents flummoxed.

“The thieves, apparently, got access to the bathrooms and took off the taps. However, they did not take anything else with them. We fail to understand the purpose behind this kind of theft,” said a local resident.

The CCTV footage from the colony showed teenage thieves scaling the boundary wall of a house to commit the crime.

The thieves also took away sewer lids form some of the houses.

A police official said while it was common to find the theft of sewer lids, this is the first time that taps have been stolen.

“It is mostly the drug addicts who steal sewer lids and sell them to scrap dealers but we do not understand the reason behind stealing taps,” he added.

Station House Officer (SHO), Indira Nagar, Ramphal Prajapati said a complaint has been received and investigation was underway.

“We are identifying the accused, and prima facie, it appears that some drug addicts have committed the theft. They will be apprehended soon,” he added.

20220407-072004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pulwama encounter: Pakistani LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed (Ld)

    K’taka Cong MLA does a Salman Khan with shirtless protest, suspended

    Akhilesh names cousin as Panchayat chairman candidate in Etawah

    Minister hails high disposal rate of Jammu, Srinagar CAT benches