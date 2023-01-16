INDIA

‘Think-20’, a preparatory meet under ‘G-20’ summit begins today in Bhopal

After two international events – ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ and ‘Global Investment Summit’ in Indore, Madhya Pradesh government will be hosting ‘Think-20’ – preparatory meetings under ‘G-20’ summit, in Bhopal from Monday.

According to the state government’s information, at least 94 representatives from several overseas countries, besides intellectuals, economists and officials will assembled in two-day meeting (Jan 16-17) at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will attend the inaugural session of the meeting during witch, experts and foreign guests will discuss various topics including ‘Global Governance with LiFE, Values, and Wellbeing’,” the government said in an official statement on Monday.

Other speakers during the inaugural session will be Indonesia’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defence and Security Slamet Soedarsono, Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery.

The session will also be addressed by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) Director General Sachin Chaturvedi and Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Director General Sujan Chinoy.

Besides these, there will also be 10 parallel sessions on the first day on various topics including institutional framework, investing in children as an investment in future, financing resilient cities and societies, economic systems transformation and one on health wellness and traditional medicine.

“Think-20 is an important part of the G-20 engagement groups in which the world’s research institutions discuss G20-related issues. We are very well placed to provide solutions that the world wants to see the G20 address as well as take bold, inclusive and result-oriented steps under our presidency,” said Harshvardhan Shringla, the Centre-appointed Chief Co-ordinator for Think-20.

