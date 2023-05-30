INDIA

‘Think of damage to image’: SC says can’t malign judicial officers using social media

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that no one can malign judicial officers using social media, while refusing to entertain a plea against a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, sending a man to jail for 10 days for levelling corruption allegations on a district judge.

A vacation bench headed by justice Bela M Trivedi observed that not getting a favourable order does not mean one would begin maligning a judicial officer.

The bench, also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, said the person should have thought twice before casting any aspersion on the judicial officer and there has to be a lesson for others.

As the petitioner’s counsel said the imprisonment was excessive and urged the court to show leniency in the matter, the bench orally observed: “He maligned the judicial officer. Think of the damage done to the judicial officer’s image.”

The petitioner’s counsel cited the liberty of his client and stressed that he has been in jail since May 27.

The bench said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter and added that judges are “here to decide on law, not show mercy”.

The top court’s order came on a plea filed by Krishna Kumar Raghuvanshi against the high court in a suo motu criminal contempt case initiated against him for making allegations of corruption against a district judge.

The proceedings were initiated against the petitioner in response to a reference made by an Additional District Judge under Section 15(2) of the Contempt of Courts Act. The reference was based on Raghuvanshi’s circulation of a letter maligning the court’s image through WhatsApp.

