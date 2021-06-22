Going forward, the third Friday in June of each year will be recognized as Stop Cyberbullying in Ontario Day. This move aligns the province with the internationally-recognized date to stop cyberbullying.

“Cyberbullying is one of those unexpected things that can occur right under our noses. Taking the time to set aside a day to bring the very real challenge of cyberbullying into the spotlight will help raise awareness that resources exist to assist those struggling with it,” said MPP Kaleed Rasheed. “I hope that the ongoing conversation to Stop Cyberbullying in Ontario starts today (and continues in households and workplaces until we put an end to this horrible practice.”

The Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP championed Bill 154, the Stop Cyberbullying in Ontario Day Act, 2019.

Stop Cyberbullying in Ontario Day, celebrated for the first time on June 18, aims to raise awareness and encourage discussion in schools and workplaces which will provide individuals of any age with the tools they need to protect themselves from cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying consists of electronic communication that, directly or indirectly, causes or is likely to cause harm to another individual’s physical and mental health or wellbeing. It can include intimidation, threats and harassment and can have significant and lifelong negative effects on children and adults, as well as many other personal and social consequences for both victims and perpetrators. In extreme circumstances, the effects of cyberbullying can cost a life.

Data released by Statistics Canada in December 2016 indicates that: “In 2014, about 17% of the population aged 15 to 29 (representing about 1.1 million people) that accessed the Internet at some point between 2009 and 2014 reported they had experienced cyberbullying or cyberstalking.”