The number of third gender voters has registered an increase in the assembly elections this time, compared to 2017 assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said here on Thursday.

Twenty-six out of 38 third genders i.e. 68 per cent cast their vote in November 12 assembly polls, which is double than their participation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It was in 2017 when transgenders were included as a separate category in electoral rolls. The total count of third gender in 2017 assembly polls was 14 out of which only two i.e. 14 per cent exercised their right to franchise.

Similarly, in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, only 34 per cent of the registered third gender cast their vote.

The CEO said in 2022 the registration of transgender in electoral rolls was 17 as per the final publication on January 15.

It was due to initiatives of the Election Commission of India and the state Election Department the enrolment of transgender increased to 37 as per the final publication of electoral rolls on October 10 and the count went up further by another addition, taking tally of third gender voters to 38 as of now.

The CEO said the Election Commission had felicitated the members of transgender community at the model polling station in Dharampur during their visit, which increased their visibility.

Bijali Mahant, a transgender, has been made a District Icon of Bilaspur district and all efforts were being made to appoint members of the transgender community as state and district election icons, Garg said.

