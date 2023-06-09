Voting for the third phase of municipal elections got underway in 21 districts of Bihar on Friday.

According to an Election Commission official, polling is currently on for 805 posts in 1,673 polling centers for 58 municipalities.

The official said that the polling, which will continue till 5 p.m., is peaceful in all centers. A total of 4,431 candidates — 2,197 male and 2,234 female –are in the fray.

Nine candidates have already elected unopposed.

The counting of the election will take place on June 11.

The polling is taking place in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.

