Third quake in 48-hours hits Mizoram

Aizawl, June 23 (IANS) The mountainous state Mizoram on Tuesday night witnessed another earthquake, the third in the last 48 hours, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, official said.

According to the Disaster Management officials, there was no report of any damage or casualty due to the tremor, which took place at 7.17 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the tremor hit southern Mizoram’s Lunglei district, adjoining Myanmar. The tremor, which lasted for a few seconds, was at 25 km depth of the earth.

A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale and the second in 12 hours, shook eastern Mizoram’s Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar on Monday, damaging 31 structures, including buildings and important installations.

Mizoram had also experienced earthquakes measuring 5.1 and 5 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4.16 p.m.) and Thursday night, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh talked with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and offered the Centre’s help.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1897, a Shillong-epicentre quake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale had hit the area. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.

