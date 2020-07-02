Third railway coaching terminal commissioned in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The South Western Railway (SWR) has commissioned the Rs 240 crore third coaching terminal at Baiyyappanahalli in the city’s eastern suburb for starting passengers trains, an official said on Thursday.

“The third terminal will decongest the main station in the city centre and the Yesvantpur station in the northern suburb, as many passenger trains will be operated from Baiyappanahalli station,” the Bengaluru division official told IANS here.

With increasing number of trains from all routes arriving or departing at short intervals, especially during the morning and night peak hours, platforms at the first two terminals have been unable to regulate their movements.

“Though all passengers trains have been suspended since the Covid-induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and was extended further, testing of the yard was completed in the absence of traffic on the tracks,” the official said.

The centrally air-conditioned third terminal will enable the zonal railway to operate more trains to Chennai and Mumbai regions from October 30.

“The yard has been remodelled with 18 lines, enabling us to operate 8 passenger trains from 7 platforms and have 6 stabling lines, 3 pit lines and1 spare for future pit line,” said the official.

The existing Baiyappanahalli Yard is remodeled by providing 18 lines. The new station will have 8 passenger lines with 7 Platforms, 6 stabling lines, 3 pit lines, and a line for a future pit line.

The terminal will also have 5 loco bay lines, 1 track machine siding, 1 sick line, 1 shunting neck, 1 parcel siding, 1 inspection car siding and 2 short stabling lines for more capacity for simultaneous operation of arriving and departing trains from Chennai and Mumbai towards Hubballi in the state’s northwest region up to Goa.

All the lines are provided with starter, calling on and shunt signals to facilitate flexibility in operation. The yard is fully electrified with 25kv electrification.

