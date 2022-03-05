INDIAWORLD

Third round of Russia, Ukraine talks on Monday

By NewsWire
The third round of talks between the Ukrainian delegation and Russia will take place on Monday, March 7.

One of the Ukrainian negotiators, David Arahamiya, said, “The third round of talks will take place on Monday.”

Earlier, the interlocutors in the Ukraine president’s team said, “We are waiting for confirmation from the Russians. Our proposal is March 7.”

The second round of talks between the two countries had taken place on March 3, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

During the second round talks, the Ukrainian and Russian sides “reached an understanding” of jointly providing humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the sites of the “fiercest fighting”.

On March 5, the Ukraine Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshchuk said that the Russian army was continuing to fire on evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha, and called on Russia to abide by the agreements.

