To develop a ‘Global City’ in Gurugram, the third roundtable conference was organised here on Wednesday, which was presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The conference was also attended by industry leaders and real-estate developers.

During a media briefing, Khattar said that there is a plan to develop a world-class city in Gurugram.

“All the world-class facilities will be available in it. The planning for this city will be done based on the demands of the people, instead of the pre-fixed norms of urban development,” Khattar said.

“To develop this Global City into a world-class city, top players from the country and outside would be involved. International designers will be contacted. Since there are developers for this type of futuristic city in Dubai, a meeting will be organised there to develop a Global City here,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said that so far, three roundtable conferences have been organised in which imaging suggestions have been received. After receiving the suggestions from all the players, an internal meeting will be held and planning will be done to attract investors.

This Global City has been envisioned to harness the potentials of Gurugram as a hub for the service industry.

The Haryana government plans to develop Gurugram as a Global City with the aspirations of a business environment with world-class infrastructure and high quality of life.

Gurugram became a role model for township development in India and has emerged as a driving force for Haryana’s economy.

The Global City will be developed over 1,000 acres of land with office space, residential towers, hospitals, hotels, exhibition and convention centres etc. to create a vibrant live-work-relax eco-system.

