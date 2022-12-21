ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

The third single, ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu’, from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is set to be released on December 24.

The makers expect that this will be the sensational special song of the year. The movie, which also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release on Sankranthi 2023 (January 12).

The makers say Balakrishna is all set to appear in a mass and action-packed avatar he has never been seen in before. ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

S. Thaman, who is in top form. has scored the music and the two singles released thus far — ‘Jai Balayya’ and ‘Suguna Sundari’ — have turned out to be runaway hits.

‘Suguna Sundari’, in particular, has taken audience expectations to the next level with Balakrishna’s exceptional dance moves.

Now, it’s time for what the makers describe as the “sensational special song of the year”.

Balakrishna, who plays Balayya Bava, looks uber cool in a black blazer and shades. Just with the poster, expectations will be soaring northwards, say the makers.

Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar form the rest of the main ensemble cast. Rishi Punjabi is helming cinematography and the National Award-winning Navin Nooli is at the editing table.

The film’s shoot will be wrapped up soon with the team canning the last song. The post-production work is already underway.

