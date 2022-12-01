SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Third T20 World Cup for the Blind to be held from December 5

NewsWire
0
0

The third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind will be held from December 5 to 17 in India, the organisers announced here on Thursday.

The participating nations for World Cup 2022 are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. Around 150 players will be participating from all the countries and the tournament, which has a total of 24 matches, will take place in nine cities in India.

The tournament is being organised to mark the World Disability Day celebrations universally. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

“I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually impaired cricketers for their passion for the game and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of cricket. Cricket has no boundaries,” said legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind, in a release.

“And I believe this game taught me how to fight, how to fall, how to dust myself off to get up again and move forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,” he added.

The inauguration of the World Cup on December 5 at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram, will witness a ceremonial march past by all the participating teams, followed by cultural events and other activities. Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Yuvraj Singh, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President Cricket Association for the Blind in India, will grace the occasion.

“My Team with the 16 players are all motivated exceptionally and are geared up to improve, achieve and succeed. They have been working so hard to make themselves more challenging and become the best every single day. Mentally and physically they have groomed themselves well,” said India skipper Ajay Reddy.

The World Cup, an initiative of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has been organising this championship since 2012.

As per the organisers, Samarthanam perceives sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage persons with disabilities on various fronts. Since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 30, 000 visually impaired crickets.

20221201-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5th Test in England in 2018 changed everything for me: Jadeja

    Playing 2nd Test will put me in good stead for WTC...

    I can’t wait to get that red Dukes ball in my...

    The Ashes: Langer supports under-pressure opener Marcus Harris