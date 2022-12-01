The third T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind will be held from December 5 to 17 in India, the organisers announced here on Thursday.

The participating nations for World Cup 2022 are Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. Around 150 players will be participating from all the countries and the tournament, which has a total of 24 matches, will take place in nine cities in India.

The tournament is being organised to mark the World Disability Day celebrations universally. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

“I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually impaired cricketers for their passion for the game and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of cricket. Cricket has no boundaries,” said legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind, in a release.

“And I believe this game taught me how to fight, how to fall, how to dust myself off to get up again and move forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,” he added.

The inauguration of the World Cup on December 5 at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram, will witness a ceremonial march past by all the participating teams, followed by cultural events and other activities. Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Yuvraj Singh, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President Cricket Association for the Blind in India, will grace the occasion.

“My Team with the 16 players are all motivated exceptionally and are geared up to improve, achieve and succeed. They have been working so hard to make themselves more challenging and become the best every single day. Mentally and physically they have groomed themselves well,” said India skipper Ajay Reddy.

The World Cup, an initiative of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has been organising this championship since 2012.

As per the organisers, Samarthanam perceives sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage persons with disabilities on various fronts. Since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 30, 000 visually impaired crickets.

