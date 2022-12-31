The third Women’s T20 between India U19 and South Africa U19 has been abandoned due to rain at Steyn City School on Saturday. South Africa captain Olhule Siyo had won the toss and had elected to bat first.

But a wet outfield meant the start of the match was delayed. Eventually, rain once again forced the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Incidentally the second match of the series was also abandoned.

India, led by hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma, are currently leading the five-game series 1-0 with two matches left to play. The fourth match of the series will be played on January 2.

In the opening match of the series, India registered a 54-run win on December 27. Despite Shafali getting out for a first-ball duck, Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari registered identical scores of 40 as India managed to post 137 for 5 in 20 overs.

In reply, fast bowler Shabnam MD and off-spinner Archana Devi took three wickets each while pacer Hurley Gala and left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav took a wicket each to restrict South Africa to 83 for eight in their 20 overs.

India and South Africa U19 teams will also play in the opening match of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 14. Both teams are in Group D alongside UAE and Scotland.

In the 16-team tournament divided into four groups and set to host 41 matches in Benoni and Potchefstroom, top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

