Thirumavalavan raises anti-CAA decibel with ‘kolam’

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Lok Sabha member and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday surprised the state by drawing a big ‘kolam’ or rangoli-style designs, outside his residence here that carried a ‘No CAA’ slogan.

In Tamil Nadu, ‘kolams’ are drawn outside the temples, Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious mark believed to bring prosperity. It is also drawn in front of the deities inside the homes.

The ‘kolam’ is drawn with rice flour so that ants can consume it.

It was surprising to see Thirumavalavan featuring the design with the ‘kolam’ powder with several onlookers and supporters showing their appreciation by clapping their hands.

Thirumavalavan is the first leader of a political party in Tamil Nadu to draw the anti-CAA protest ‘kolam’.

Speaking to reporters later he said this is a form of protest and Tamil Nadu government should not resort to repressive measures referring to the detention and release of six women who drew anti-CAA ‘kolam’ here on Sunday.

Thirumavalavan said during the Tamil month Margazhi, ‘kolams’ occupy a special place in Tamil Nadu and the ‘kolam’ protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would continue during the remaining days of the month.

After slogans, placards, processions and meetings the auspicious and traditional rangoli-style designs has become a political tool in the hands of DMK and its allies to express their protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Monday, ‘kolams’ were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi and also outside the residence of their late father M. Karunanidhi along with the slogan, “No CAA-NRC”.

Similarly, anti-CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) ‘kolam’ was drawn outside the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri’s house on Monday.

Meanwhile in Madurai, Muslim organisations organised an anti-CAA protest wherein a large number of Muslims participated.

–IANS

