Thiruvananthapuram continues to be capital of Covid spread

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) Even as the lockdown norms were lifted partially in the state capital on Wednesday, the number of cases continues to increase with 198 of the total 213 Covid positive cases in the district turning out to be local infectees.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that 903 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

“Of this 706 were local infectees and the source of infection in 35 cases was not traced. While 10,350 patients are positive, 11,369 have recovered. There was one Covid death reported taking the total death toll to 68,” said Shailaja in a statement.

Also, 30 medical professionals turned positive on Wednesday taking the total to 300 including doctors, nurses, laboratory staff, ambulance drivers and others who work in the non-clinical side.

There are 1,47,132 people under observation at various places including 10,057 in hospitals in the state.

Some 492 hotspots have been identified in the state and 19 places were added on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a police official probing the fake certificate case of now arrested prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, has turned Covid positive, forcing the probe team to go into isolation.

–IANS

sg/bg