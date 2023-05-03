Miss India Nandini Gupta on Wednesday interacted with medical and engineering students at a coaching centre in Kota in a 25-minute long session.

Speaking to the students, she said: “It was not easy trying to make my dreams come true by moving from a city like Kota to Mumbai. But with the support of my parents, I made my dream come true. I had failed in Maths in 9, got 15 marks out of 70. I was disappointed. The teachers told me to continue studying and I listened to them. I went on to get the second position in management. Now, have become Miss India.”

She went on by way of motivating the students: “Make achieving your dream a passion. Work on it. Try your hardest. Set your goal. Only then will you be able to achieve such a position. Background doesn’t matter.”

Nandini added: “I am from Hadauti, that’s why I know how to speak Hadauti well, along with Hindi; but my weakness in English language was the biggest problem. I Improved my English. Now is the beginning of a new journey. Don’t be afraid of challenges. Struggle. Listen to parents and teachers. We should know how to capitalise on the opportunity.”

Answering whether she is ready to go to Bollywood, she said: “If I get a chance, I will.”

When asked about her inspiration, she said: “I saw the movie Devdas at the age of 10. I asked my mother about Aishwarya Rai. She told me that she was Miss World. This is where I had my dream.”

She further said: “My mother was my inspiration. She did not let my confidence go. Papa was always with me.”

Nandini reached Bhandaheda village on Wednesday morning. She entered the village on a tractor to the sound of drums. After this, she was felicitated by the local people and children. Also danced on Rajasthani songs with women.

