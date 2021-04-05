For former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is due to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League later this week, April 5 holds special importance.

Exactly 16 years ago, the Ranchi lad scored his maiden international century (April 5, 2005), and that too against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam.

The innings announced his arrival to the international scene.

“148 runs off 123 balls. Collision symbol 15 fours, four sixes. #OnThisDay in 2005, MS Dhoni slammed his maiden international century in an ODI. His Fire knock helped India post 356/9 against Pakistan, eventually winning the game by 58 runs!,” the International Cricket Council tweeted on Monday about that innings.

That was only his second knock in ODIs.

The right-handed batsman, who was promoted to No. 3 in the batting line-up after the early dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar (2) added 96 with Virender Sehwag (74 off 40 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

Dhoni’s knock contained 15 fours and four sixes.

India made 356/9 in 50 overs and won the second ODI of the series by 58 runs.

No surprise, Dhoni won the man of the match award.

