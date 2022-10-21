INDIALIFESTYLE

This Delhi man owns over 50 vintage cars

NewsWire
0
0

Syed Sahil Agha, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Delhi’s Okhla, has more than 50 American, British cars as also the cars of the erstwhile Rajas and Nawabs in his collection.

Sahil had a love for vehicles since childhood but he started getting fond of vintage cars when he bought one and got it restored. People would look in awe every time he drove out in his car. Soon enough, another connoisseur of vintage cars, bought his car and paid him a good sum for it. Sahil invested that money into buying two more vintage cars.

Gradually, he fell in love with these cars and started collecting them. Today, his collection of more than 50 vintage cars, includes a Singer 6 of 1931 and Standard Sports of 1929, which are the only two in the whole world.

Apart from these, Sahil also owns a 1947 V12 Lincoln, a Mustang and many special sports cars.

Sahil also included the cars of many rajas and maharajas in this journey to preserve vintage cars.

He believes that awareness should be raised amongst people to save such vehicles. He also helps the owners of such vintage cars in fixing them. His motive is to preserve these cars which were usually scrapped, he does so by buying and restoring them. He believes that these cars are a part of India’s history which cannot be brought back once extinct.

Sahil is a graduate from Jamia, Delhi and has done his Post Graduate Diploma in Acting from Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, Delhi. He is the son of senior journalist Mansoor Agha.

20221021-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine situation

    1 in 2 Indian gig workers finds it difficult to upskill,...

    2 held during bid to enter Air Force station in Jammu

    Oppn claims BJP playing ‘murder’ politics, K’taka CM Bommai says ‘ridiculous’