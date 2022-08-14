INDIA

This girl embroidered India’s map in over 19 minutes

She practiced for six months and then set a record by embroidering the map of India within 19 minutes and 46 seconds.

Kiran Singh lives in a village in the Babatpur area, about 30 kilometres from the city.

“I wanted to do something that would help me make a name for myself. I practiced for several hours a day for six months. Whenever there was a power cut, I would continue my practice with a lantern,” she told reporters.

She says that she was inspired by her friend Poonam Rai, who is a painter.

Kiran, last week, embroidered the map of India within 19 minutes and 46 seconds, which she says could be a record of sorts.

She is also a Taekwondo trainer and the entire village is now celebrating her success.

