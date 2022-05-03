Aiman Jamaal, a 2019 batch IPS officer is role model for girls, particularly Muslim girls.

What makes her even more special is the fact that her success was appreciated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who not only appreciated her efforts but even met her family to congratulate them.

Aiman was born in Khoonipur locality in Gorakhpur and she did her schooling from Carmel Girls School and then went to St Andrews Inter College from where she did her graduation in science.

In 2006, Aiman did a diploma in human resources from Annamalai University through a correspondence course.

She was selected in Bihar Civil services but she did not join and went on to get selected in IPS.

Aiman’s father is a businessman and her mother is a teacher.

Aiman has been quoted as saying that there is no shortcut in the UPSC examinations.

Her advice to aspirants is to study with a time table and write descriptive answers so that they can brush up their writing speed and correct grammatical and spelling mistakes.

