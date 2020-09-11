This is herbal: New video showing Sushant Singh Rajput smoking pot with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

A new video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty has emerged online in which all of them present at the late actor’s residence are seen smoking rolled cigarettes. At one point Sushant even looks at the camera and says this is ‘VFX’ when someone asks him about the ‘rolled joint’ in hand, while Rhea adds that ‘this is herbal.’



The video also features SSR’s flat-mates, Samuel Haokip who’s seen playing the guitar, and Siddharth Pithani.

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is also seen sipping water every time he takes drag. The video, which was released by Zee News, emerged on the day the Bombay High Court was due to pronounce order in Rhea’s bail blea. In the plea before the court, Rhea’s lawyer has claimed that the NCB found no evidence of the actor being involved in drug consuming or supplying. However, the latest viral video seems to be contradicting the same claim.