Drinking a glass of wine, or chugging down a beer at the end of the day is a great way to relax and let the stress and fatigue of the day roll away. A drink or two helps calm the body and relax the mind. But this elixir that helps eliminate the stress of the day is not a friend to your skin.

As per leading dermatologists, consumption of alcohol regularly could be the most important reason why despite all the serums and all the skin care you skin seems to be ageing rapidly and looks dull or lifeless.

This is all that happens to the skin when you consume alcohol on a regular basis:

Dehydration

Alcohol leeches away the fluid in the skin which in turn can increase the number of wrinkles, lead to sagging of skin and cause a lot of dryness. Dehydrated skin tends to look unhealthy not just in terms of skin colour but also in terms of the skin texture. Dehydration also leads to enlarged pores on the skin.

Too much oil production

Specifically cocktails and wine tend to be high in sugar which can trigger the hormone called IGF-1, which can lead to an overproduction of oil in the skin and with too much oil comes the problems of pimples, acne and skin breakouts.

Inflamed skin

Alcohol on a daily basis can lead to inflammation on the skin which in turn can cause skin conditions like puffiness, blotchy skin, red spots and more.

Dark circles

Alcohol causes the retention of fluids in the body which cause puffiness in the face and around the eyes. Alcohol can also cause sleep disruptions further leading to dark circles under the eyes.

Can you reverse the effects of alcohol on the skin?

Not entirely, but there are ways to minimise the damage that alcohol does to the skin. To prevent more damage, this is what you need to do:

Drink plenty of water

Dermatologists recommend that you drink a lot of water to offset the effects of alcohol. More water improves blood flow in the body which will also flow through the skin which helps the skin look healthy.

Supplements

Include some supplements in the diet which encourage the regeneration of cells.

Exercise

A fit and healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise will improve blood circulation in the body which will also boost the healthiness of the skin.

