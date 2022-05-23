It is a common misconception that if you work out hard enough or long enough you can just carve out your fat and miraculously convert all the fat into the body into muscles.

This, though, is not true. Speaking about how you can gain muscles the right way and lose body fat, a nutritionist, Yash Vardhan Swami, spoke to HT and said, “First thing we need to understand is that gaining muscle and losing fat are two different phenomenon. So, fat cannot be converted to muscle directly and vice versa. Gaining muscle while losing fat – also called body recomposition – isn’t possible long term but can be a short term. It is possible and can and should be a goal for most beginners and those who are getting back to training after a long break/injury.”

For those who are getting back to a workout routine after a break or getting back after a physical injury, then the nutritionist recommends that the first goal be fat loss and muscle gain.

But he says the workout routine should be ideal to gain muscles as well. But he says that the primary goal has to be fat loss and if there is any muscle gain in the process it will simply be an added bonus.

Speaking about losing fat and gaining muscle, the nutritionist suggests some tips that can be followed:

Weight training

Swami says that the muscles need to be challenged. He says, “We need to expose our muscles to new stimulus – challenge our muscles through progressive overload through weight training.”

When he says progressive loading, he refers to increase the weight from previous session of weight lifting session or adding more reps to the previous day’s lifts exercises. Basically, you need to keep challenging the body little bit more each day.

Calorie deficit

This is the key to effective weight loss and subsequent muscle building – consume less calories that you burn. If the calories are lesser than the amount burned in a workout, it facilitates loss of fat.

There is no shortcut to good health – optimum sleep between 7 to 9 hours a day is needed to aid muscle

Sleep tight

gain, speed up loss of fat and improve health and immunity

More proteins

Anyone looking to build muscle, needs to up their intake of proteins. Proteins also helps a person feel fuller, which aids in fat loss.

Check for deficiencies Before embarking on a workout or a diet or both find out if the body is lacking any essential nutrients fix the problem with proper intake. Along with this, it is important when working on the body that its heart health and stress levels are managed to achieve the best results.