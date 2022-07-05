Are you the kind of person who prepares for an important exam or job interview by methodically listing out potential questions, revising internally what you will say or do and in general get yourself organised for the day?

Or are you among those set of people who instead of preparing, can’t stop yourself from thinking of every possible worst-case scenario, which can be as bizarre as possible and all of it ends with the exam or interview ending up as a disaster?

If you do the latter, then just so you know, this tendency of thinking up the worst scenarios and getting yourself all anxious is called catastrophising.

The formal definition of this term can be said to be an assumption of the worst possible scenario in a future situation even though at present you have the evidence that shows that things cannot be as bad as you think.

People who like to take charge and stay in control of every situation are the ones who are more likely to catastrophise. This is because those who like control get anxious when there is lack of clarity or uncertainty in a situation.

Catastrophising has close ties with anxiety so it means that those who catastrophise are putting themselves at risk for future mental health issues.

Why do you catastrophise?

The habit of catastrophising comes from the idea that by imagining the worse thing that can happen, you are preparing yourself better for it. But this mode of thinking is only useful when you can be a hundred percent certain that the worst scenario you are thinking about will actually happen.

Also, this imagining of a future catastrophe also triggers an emotional response and this can be problematic because our mind creates an emotional response even before an event has occurred.

These are a few things you can do to reduce the habit and the anxiety of catastrophising

Decide stuff in the morning

Worrying about the future and overthinking often takes place at night. But this is not a good idea because when you sleep, the rational part of the brain rests and the emotional part of the brain is more active, so at night when thinking up worst possible scenarios your emotional brain is picturing the future and losing sleep makes you even more sensitive.

So better to cut off the overthinking at night at when it is about potential future problems, dwell on it in the morning with a well-rested mind.

Show kindness to yourself

It’s easier to show sympathy and empathy to others and so much harder to be kind to oneself. You might find that you are your biggest critic and so when it comes to others you find it easier to be optimistic and for your own self, it’s always the worst-case scenario. Consciously try and be kind to yourself. If there is a crisis, imagine it is happening to a friend and think about what you would tell him or her and then practice it on yourself.

Draw a better scenario

Even if things have gone really badly in the past, which is causing you to always think negatively about every situation, don’t get sucked into the negative overthinking loop. When drawing up the scenarios of all that go wrong, also think up scenarios when everything works out. The more positively you think, the better you can manifest what you want.

Also, if the mind is always stuck on only one worst scenario, train yourself to think up multiple scenarios ranging from the best case to the moderately bad ones. Over time this will teach you to be in the present