This is just the beginning, NTR Jr on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscars win

With ‘Naatu Naatu’ notching up India’s first entertainment win at the Oscars, good wishes are pouring in. NTR Jr who is also attending the Awards event at Los Angeles reacted happily to the ‘RRR’ feat at the Oscars.

“I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

NTR Jr also complimented the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team, also from India, winning in the Short Documentary category.

“I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.”

NTR Jr, along with actor Ram Charan had featured in the iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ number from the Rajamouli directorial.

