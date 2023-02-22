INDIA

This is my last Assembly session, says Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared in state Assembly that he will never contest elections in future and that this is his last session in the house.

“This is my last speech. You can also consider this as my farewell speech. I have already declared that I won’t contest elections. I will not come back to the Assembly,” an emotional Yediyurappa, also BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member, reiterated.

He was participating in the discussion on the budget and stated that in political circles, opposition parties are claiming that Yediyurappa is sidelined and neglected. “I have not been neglected either by the BJP or by the Prime Minister,” he maintained.

“The party has given me good opportunities. BJP has also given me an opportunity to become Chief Minister four times. It is not possible to silence Yediyurappa. We will come back to power,” he stated.

BJP is coming to power in the state for sure, he said. “I will take up a state-wide tour. After this session I will go across Karnataka. I will have to convey to the people the schemes of the BJP. The ruling BJP government has given more programmes than any other government,” Yediyurappa said.

Addressing Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who had earlier stated he would not contest from Badami, which he currently represents, in the coming election, Yediyurappa commented that he is leaving the constituency which elected him.

“You (Siddaramaiah) must contest from there and get elected, then people will have faith in you,” he added.

MLAs cutting across party lines, appealed to Yediyurappa to contest elections and come to the house again to guide them.

20230222-213003

