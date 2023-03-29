INDIA

This is my last election, says K’taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is a contender for chief minister post if Congress is voted to power, on Wednesday stated that it is his last election.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah repeated that 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections are going to be his last. “After this, I am retiring from politics. It is my desire to represent my native constituency and place and retire. That is the reason I am contesting from Varuna constituency,” an emotional Siddaramaiah stated.

“Last time, there was doubt regarding the results of Chamundeshwari constituency. That is why I contested from Badami constituency. This time, I don’t have any doubts. Since, the people of Kolar constituency are forcing me to contest elections, I have sought a ticket from the party to contest from Kolar as well,” he said.

However, the final decision is left to the high command, Siddaramaiah maintained.

Talking about criticism by the Opposition that he is not able to find a constituency for him, Siddaramaiah clarified that this is a meaningless talk. “I have been invited to contest from 25 constituencies. I have been invited after ensuring my chances of victory.

“I don’t care for opponents. We will win with the blessings of people. The state Assembly election dates are announced. The Congress is ready for elections. The elections need to be conducted in a transparent way. The illegalities have to be prevented. The action has to be taken against all, including ruling party members. There is a possibility of the ruling party influencing the elections. It needs to be prevented, he said.

