‘This is not PM Modi’s defeat’, says Bommai after BJP loses in K’taka

A day after the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election results which saw the Congress emerging victorious with the required majority to form the government and the BJP crashing out of power, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said “the loss is not the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“This is not PM Modi’s defeat as he came here only for the campaign. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country,” he told reporters near the BJP office here, adding: “It’s not correct to blame PM Modi for the BJP’s defeat in the state.”

The BJP leader said this while reacting to the Congress saying that “the BJP’s loss was PM Modi’s defeat”.

He said that all key party leaders had gathered in the BJP office and discussed the election results.

Bommai said the Karnataka unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president has convened a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs in the next three to four days.

After that, a meeting of all the party candidates would be convened where they would discuss threadbare and work out the strategies to strengthen the party.

“There would be no rest for the party organisation and all of them would work together for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Reacting to the “fight” between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar over the CM’s post, Bommai wished them “all the best”.

On the implementation of poll promises by the Congress, he said “first let them form the government and after that, let’s see what they will do in the first Cabinet meeting”.

