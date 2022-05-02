Ralf Rangnick, interim manager of Manchester United, has written a final note to the players, saying that “this is not the fall of Manchester United”.

United are preparing to face Brentford in the last Old Trafford fixture of a challenging season, which will conclude with consecutive away games at Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Rangnick took charge on an interim basis following November’s departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it has now been confirmed that Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United’s new permanent boss, at the end of the campaign.

Rangnick will remain at United as a consultant and the respected German is optimistic about the future, writing in United Review that the club can ‘make some big steps’ if authorities have ‘clarity in their actions’.

“This season has clearly been a very difficult one for everyone at the club, and from the short time I have been here I can see how much everyone is hurting,” said Rangnick in his notes.

“There have been some good moments, but we never built enough positive momentum to allow our confidence to increase and ultimately we were unable to rescue the season.

“I want to be clear, though: this is not the fall of Manchester United; this is a stumble along the way and, when you stumble, you have to think quickly and clearly to regain your balance so you can carry on moving forward.

“That is the position we are in as a club and if we have clarity in our actions from now on, we can make some big steps in the right direction. As I have said publicly, the steps that we need to take as a club are fairly clear. We have had a lot of discussions internally and know what has to happen,” he said.

